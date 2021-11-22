Britney Spears’ Fans Bully Jeffree Star Over Instagram Post, According to Jeffree Star.

Britney Spears’ fans allegedly “bullied” Jeffree Star into removing an Instagram post in which she praised the controversial makeup mogul.

Last week, the “Toxic” singer joyfully shared on Instagram that makeup mogul Jeffree Star had sent her a care package containing his own line of cosmetics.

“Sorry I had to share cause if I didn’t know I would hope someone would tell me about it!!!” she wrote in her caption, in the midst of applauding the influencer. You’re a genius, Jeffree Star!!!!” However, a section of her army of fans quickly swooped in to express their displeasure, advising the celebrity not to link herself with Star, who has a history of using racial and violent slurs.

Fans vented their displeasure on Twitter, where Star’s nasty remarks about Spears from 2007 were resurrected to bolster their case against him.

“Boycott Britney Spears,” Perez Hilton remarked during an impromptu interview with TMZ in the video in question.

“As soon as possible,” Star answered, before blogger Hilton added to the camera, “Do not enable Britney Spears.” “She’s a drug addict,” says the narrator. “Don’t encourage her habit,” Star says in a video shot in the months preceding up to Spears’ forced psychiatric detention in January 2008. She was placed under conservatorship the same year, which she was liberated from this month.

After Spears’ tweet praising Star was deleted without explanation, the beauty guru took to social media to lash out at her followers, accusing them of attempting to control her life in the same way she was under conservatorship.

“Britney Spears endorsed me a few days ago and ooh, that really made some of the females upset!” Star stated in a video posted to his Instagram Story on Saturday. Oh, darling, she labeled me a genius, and that enraged a lot of motherf******. “A little jittery, huh?” It’s incredible that someone who has been in a mental institution for 13 years can find joy in something, and yet you have to pressure her into deleting her post. That is heartbreaking. But that’s fine; many of you have a lot of introspection to do. “I’ve been there before.” Star had left. This is a condensed version of the information.