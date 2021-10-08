Britney Spears Expresses Interest in Becoming a Film Director.

Britney Spears has claimed that she wants to direct a film one day after making a series of home videos.

The “Gimme More” singer, 39, shared a video of herself dancing to her 2003 song “Brave New Girl” on Instagram on Wednesday.

After confirming that she was responsible for all aspects of the video, the actress revealed that she is considering directing a film “similar” to Quentin Tarantino’s legendary Kill Bill films.

The actress captioned the video, saying: “I was doing some research on my computer and came across some of my unreleased singles… and holy smokes, there’s a bunch [flushed face emoji]!!! Where did it all come from in the first place???” I came across one song and thought it was kind of interesting… even though I forgot what I was saying at the end… the cool part is that I added it at the last minute because I wanted a ‘Ray of Light’ @madonna breakdown!!! I thought I was saying ‘I just eat my honey’ [honey pot emoji], but then I realized it was actually ‘I just keep on running’!!!” The pop star went on to say that she shot the video in two hours and edited it herself, which featured her writhing energetically in eye-catching catsuits.

“Just a little insight…this is most definitely me trying with what I can do… you know, a home studio with no lighting and a four-year-old phone [woman shrugging emoji]!!!” Spears went on. “I edited everything in this video in two hours… I know that certain videos may be made in a day or two by pulling all-nighters, but some movies can take up to a year to complete!!! Phone Booth was created in ten days… HOLY CRAP [flushed face emoji]do I know how difficult it is to wait during a shoot…” Spears added, ostensibly in reference to her conservatorship, which has seen her personal and financial affairs stripped from her control since 2008: “I’ve felt like a caged animal for half of my life, which is why I decided to direct myself… apply my makeup. This is a condensed version of the information.