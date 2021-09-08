Britney Spears expresses gratitude to Iggy Azalea for her support in the conservatorship battle.

Iggy Azalea and Britney Spears exchanged lovely messages on social media just months after the latter denounced Spears’ conservatorship.

Britney Spears’ father filed a petition to dissolve her guardianship on the same day the former collaborators connected on Instagram, marking a big triumph for the pop singer in her fight to reclaim control of her life and finances.

On Wednesday morning, Spears shared a picture devoted to the Australian rapper, writing: “Me and Iggy on stage!!! Working with such a strong, kickass woman as her was a blast….

“I haven’t seen her new baby, but if she reads this, God bless you and thank you so much for all your lovely thoughts!!!! Pssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss

On the 2015 track “Pretty Girls,” Azalea worked with Britney Spears.

The “Fancy” singer quickly responded by leaving a remark on Spears’ post, informing her that she “loves” her.

The 31-year-old continued, “I simply appreciate you more than words (and I still have the barbies you gave me).”

“I’ll always love you, you smart, too-genius-for-this-world-to-understand, kind-hearted, courteous, and gorgeously ethereal human. We are unquestionably two big ole goofballs in the greatest conceivable way.”

d=“M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 This is a condensed version of the information.