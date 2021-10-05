Britney Spears expresses gratitude to her fans for their assistance in ‘freeing’ her from conservatorship.

As her conservatorship struggle nears a conclusion, Britney Spears has thanked her fans for their “continuous resilience” during her ordeal.

Last Wednesday, a huge victory for the 39-year-old pop diva came when Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ordered her father, Jamie Spears, to be removed from the conservatorship.

Britney’s personal and financial affairs have been taken out of her hands since 2008 under the terms of the agreement.

With the singer of “Toxic” just weeks away from discovering if the conservatorship would be completely dissolved, she took to Instagram to express her gratitude to her faithful fans, particularly those who started the “Free Britney” movement.

On Monday, she posted a video of herself posing in a white costume while Kanye West’s “Fade” played in the background, writing: “#FreeBritney movement… I’m speechless… because of you guys and your unwavering determination to rescue me from conservatorship, my life is now headed in that direction!!!!!”

“I cried for two hours last night because my fans are the best and I know it,” she said, revealing how the unrelenting support has affected her emotionally. I can sense your hearts and you can sense mine… That much I am certain is correct!!!!!”

In the midst of the outpouring of support, Spears’ fiancé, Sam Asghari, wrote: “How free are you on a scale of 0-Britney?”

Britney’s father was in charge of the personal and financial aspects of her conservatorship from 2008 until 2019, when he stepped down due to health considerations.

Following that, Jodi Montgomery took over a portion of the conservatorship, which she still holds. Following Wednesday’s court session, accountant John Zabel was named as Jamie Spears’ replacement.

All parties will return to court on November 12 to address the legalities of dismissing the conservatorship entirely, with Britney having won one key win.

