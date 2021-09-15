Britney Spears explains why her Instagram account has been deactivated.

Britney Spears’ Instagram account appeared to be wiped unexpectedly on Tuesday, causing alarm among her followers.

The music star, who had over 34 million Instagram followers, utilized her account up to the hours before it vanished without explanation or fanfare.

As suspicion grew as to what had happened, the “Gimme More” singer rushed to Twitter to provide an update to her legions of followers.

“Don’t worry folks…,” she posted to her 55.5 million followers. To celebrate my engagement, I’m taking a sabbatical from social media. I’ll be back as soon as possible.”

After announcing her engagement to model, actor, and personal trainer Sam Asghari on Sunday, the actress has had a joyous few days.

Spears shared a little video of herself flaunting a stunning diamond ring while posing with her 27-year-old fiancé.

Spears spoke of being “managed by someone else” in “virtually everything” she did during her tumultuous 13-year conservatorship the day before her Instagram account was banned.

Jamie Spears, her father, recently filed a plea to resign as her conservator, having been in charge of her personal and professional affairs since 2008.

And on Monday, the pop artist released a text post titled “Infusing education with heart,” after having previously shared a section of it.

“I had to repost this so you can view the entire article!!!!!,” she wrote in the description. Growing up in an environment where someone else was in charge of almost everything I did…

“I sincerely hope that this message reaches those who have been misled or deceived by a system!!!! No, you are not alone, and you are not insane!!!! Before it’s TOO LATE, people need to hear this!!!!

“I’ve been waiting for my liberation for 13 years and counting!!!!! Once more… You f****** kick ass, team #FreeBritney!!!!! I adore you and pray that God blesses you!!!”

