Britney Spears Discusses Justin Timberlake’s Contribution to Her Iconic VMAs Performance.

In an Instagram picture released on Thursday, Britney Spears reflected on one of her most memorable stage performances.

The 39-year-old pop star used the image-sharing platform to publish a series of photographs from the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.

Spears made a commotion at the star-studded awards presentation, which was hosted by Jamie Foxx at New York City’s Metropolitan Opera House, when she took the stage while performing “I’m a Slave 4 U” with a live albino Burmese python draped around her neck.

And, as she reflected on the events leading up to the legendary performance, she confessed that her boyfriend at the time, Justin Timberlake, assisted her in preparing for her big moment on stage.

“Geez… this is me before my VMAs performance with @MickJagger 20 years ago!!!!!” Spears captioned her collection of photos, which showed her in a lacy black minidress as she spoke with Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger on the red carpet. This is one of my all-time favorite dresses, and it’s made of plain black lace!!!!”

“I will tell you this… before I went on that night I was feeling sorta out of body with nerves,” the mother-of-two continued, referring to her performance, which included a caged live tiger. I mean… I was trapped in a cage with a real tiger!!!! I’ll never forget the moment I was about to enter the cage!!!!

“When Justin noticed I couldn’t speak, he took my hand in his and gave me a 5-minute pep talk, which obviously worked!!!!!”

During their relationship, which lasted from 1999 to 2002, Spears and Timberlake were one of Hollywood’s most renowned couples.

Following her court testimony during a hearing about her contentious conservatorship, which has been governed by her father, Jamie Spears, since its establishment in 2008, Timberlake went out in Spears’ defense in June.

Timberlake came to Twitter to express support for Britney Spears after she revealed that she had been living under strict control for more than a decade. This is a condensed version of the information.