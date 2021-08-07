Britney Spears Conservatorship: Singer Attempts to Hasten Father’s Removal Hearing

Britney Spears’ conservatorship case is still ongoing. After 13 years, the conservatorship is still in effect, though the singer has been pushing to amend the conditions to allow for more personal liberties in recent years.

However, when Britney Spears was granted the right to new counsel, the tables turned. She went with famous lawyer Mathew Rosengart, who has been advocating for major changes.

One of the most recent attempts has been to expedite a hearing scheduled for September in the hopes of having the conservatorship changed sooner if the court grants their requests.

Rosengart requested that the court appoint Jason Rubin as the conservator of Britney Spears’ estate, as well as his successor, in a July petition.

This is happening at the same time as a petition to have Jamie Spears, her father, removed from his position as Conservator of the Estate.

Jamie Spears’ appointment as Conservator of the Estate was described as “very harmful” to Britney Spears’ well-being and best interests in court records.

“And given the petition’s uncontroversial foundation, any parent who sincerely loves his daughter and has her best interests at heart should voluntarily stand aside in favor of the highly-respected professional fiduciary proposed here,” the filing stated.

“Regardless, Ms. Spears must be freed from the authority of a conservator whose presence is harmful to his daughter’s health. It doesn’t have to.”

If Jamie Spears files an objection, the document claims, it will “reveal his true priorities.”

The hearing for this case was set for September 29, but Rosengart requested that it be pushed ahead to August 23, or soon after that date, in a new filing on August 5.

“In short, although a two-month wait for a hearing on the Petition may not seem substantial in the context of 13 years, Ms. Spears should not be forced to continue to feel frightened, lose sleep, and suffer further,” he wrote in court records, according to Variety. Every day is significant.”

If the date cannot be postponed, Rosengart requested that Jamie Spears be suspended from his duties until the hearing.

