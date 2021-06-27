Britney Spears’ Conservatorship is defended by Justin Timberlake — ‘It’s Just Not Right’

After Britney Spears spoke up during a hearing on her contested conservatorship on Wednesday, Justin Timberlake openly showed his support for her.

Spears, 39, is attempting to overturn a 13-year conservatorship in which her father, Jamie Spears, has been in charge of crucial commercial, financial, and health decisions in her life since her mental health issues in 2007.

Timberlake, who dated Spears from 1999 to 2002, took to Twitter to join the chorus of celebs who have come out in favor of the music star.

He wrote, “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney right now.” “What is happening to her is just not right, regardless of our past, good or terrible, and regardless of how long ago it was. No woman should ever be prevented from making her own body decisions.”

“No one should ever be detained against their will… or have to ask permission to access all they’ve fought so hard for,” says the author.

“Jess and I extend our love, and our total support to Britney at this time,” Timberlake, who is married to actress Jessica Biel, continued. We hope the courts and her family put things right and allow her to live her life as she wishes.”

In 1993 and 1994, he co-starred with Christina Aguilera, Ryan Gosling, Keri Russell, and JC Chasez as a Mouseketeer in The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, alongside Christina Aguilera, Ryan Gosling, Keri Russell, and JC Chasez.

Spears, who has two teenage sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, described the conservatorship as “abusive” during her court appearance, claiming that the stress of its continuation has left her despondent, unable to sleep, and frequently in tears.

She also revealed that she is required to wear a contraceptive intrauterine device (IUD) under the conservatorship, which she intends to remove in order to start a family.

Britney testified during the hearing by phone and stated, “I want to be allowed to be married and have a baby.” “I have an IUD inside of myself so that I don’t get pregnant, but [my team doesn’t]want me to have any more children.”

“They have me going to therapy three times a week and to a psychiatrist,” she added. “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life.”

This is a brief summary.