Britney Spears’ conservatorship ends, and she is no longer “overprotected.”

A judge said Friday that the court-ordered conservatorship over pop singer Britney Spears, which has lasted more than 13 years, is coming to an end.

During a Friday afternoon hearing, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny agreed to allow the singer’s plea to end the conservatorship. Penny’s decision comes five months after Spears spoke out publicly about her difficulties with the arrangement, leading to her father’s conservatorship being suspended in September.

Spears and the #FreeBritney movement have been battling for her freedom for a long time, and the decision on Friday represents a victory for them.

Spears, now 39, was first placed under conservatorship in early 2008, due to concerns about her ability to manage her personal and professional obligations. A “conservatorship” is defined in California as a legal arrangement in which a judge appoints “a responsible person or organization” to “care for another adult” when it is decided that the adult “cannot care for himself or herself or manage his or her own finances.” Jamie Spears, Spears’ father, filed a conservatorship petition in February 2008 after his daughter was placed on two involuntary psychiatric stays in January. Though the conservatorship was granted as a temporary measure, it was extended a few months later to last until the end of 2008, and then indefinitely later that year.

Spears’ fans have criticized the conservatorship throughout the years as the singer continued to make new music and perform, activities that some saw as incompatible with the state’s definition of a conservator. The documentary Framing Britney Spears, produced by The New York Times Company and Left/Right Productions, drew even more attention to Spears and the legal arrangement that was still in place when the film was released in February 2021.

Spears told Penny she wanted her conservatorship to terminate during a hearing earlier this year in June. She claimed she had no say over when or how often she worked, or which medications her doctors compelled her to take.

"I'm not pleased with myself. I'm having trouble sleeping. I'm furious. It's absurd, and I'm depressed as a result. Every day, I cry," Spears told Penny in June.