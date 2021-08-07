Britney Spears Confirms Her Conversion to Catholicism While Modeling Mass Dresses: ‘Let Us Pray’ is a phrase that means ‘Let Us Pray

In an Instagram post released on Thursday, Britney Spears disclosed to her admirers that she has converted to Catholicism.

The 39-year-old pop artist, who was reared as a Baptist, used her Instagram account to post a photo of herself in a casual outfit.

She then followed up with a short video of herself twirling in a blue dress with a plunging neckline, which she claimed was her mass outfit.

At the end of her caption, the mother-of-two wrote, “I just got back from mass.” “I’ve converted to Catholicism… “Let us pray together!!!”

Spears’ disclosure comes nearly precisely a year after she admitted to going “back and forth” between religions during an Instagram Q&A session.

“I grew up Baptist,” the singer responded in response to a fan’s question about her religion. But I studied Kabbalah, so I alternate between the two—but I do believe in God.”

Kabbalah is a branch of Jewish mysticism that has been practiced by a number of celebrities throughout the years, including Madonna, Demi Moore, and Ashton Kutcher.

