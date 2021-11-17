Britney Spears claims that her entire family should be imprisoned due to conservatorship.

Britney Spears has reacted angrily to her family, saying they “should be in jail” for their role in her tumultuous conservatorship.

The pop artist, 39, has been under the arrangement for for 14 years, with her personal and financial decisions stripped away from her, until it was finally dissolved last Friday in a landmark Los Angeles County Superior Court verdict.

Jamie Spears, her father, has been in charge of the conservatorship since its inception in 2008, when the singer’s mental health was a problem.

He left the personal arm of the company in 2019 due to health issues, but was suspended from the financial branch in September.

Britney Spears, who has been openly critical of her family during her quest to be released from conservatorship, has taken another swipe at them in an Instagram post uploaded on Tuesday.

The actress posted a video of herself explaining her plans now that she is no longer under conservatorship, hinting of a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The “I’m a Slave 4 U” singer called the arrangement “demoralizing and disgusting” in an accompanying caption, and she singled out her mother, Lynne Spears, whom she recently accused of instigating the conservatorship.

"I might as well do a smidgeon of my ideas on the gram before I go square on @Oprah!!!!!," the star posted. "I mean, who knows… I know how humiliating it is to admit that I've never seen cash or that I can't drive my car." She went on to say that "It still astounds me every day when I wake up how my family and conservatorship were able to do what they did to me… it was depressing and disgusting!!!!" "I'm used to keeping peace for the family and keeping my lips shut… but not this time… I HAVE NOT FORGOTTEN and I hope they can look up tonight and understand EXACTLY WHAT I MEAN!!!!"