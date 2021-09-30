Britney Spears’ career was “revived” because to Jamie Spears, according to a lawyer.

Jamie Spears “revived” his daughter Britney’s career, and the judge’s decision to remove him from the conservatorship that has had significant control over her life is “a loss” for the singer, according to his counsel.

Jamie Spears’ attorney, Vivian Thoreen, said in a statement to the Associated Press that Spears loves his daughter completely and has attempted to “do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or as her father.”

“This includes assisting her in reviving her job and reuniting with her children. Anyone who has tried to help a family member with mental health concerns understands the enormous amount of daily stress and labor that this entails,” according to the statement.

Jamie Spears’ conservatorship was halted by a Los Angeles court, which Thoreen described as “disappointing, and honestly, a loss for Britney.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Because the conservatorship is expected to end in the coming months, the suspension is nominally temporary but effectively permanent.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Brenda Penny stated, “The existing position is unacceptable.” “It reflects a toxic climate that necessitates James Spears’ suspension.”

At the hearing, Britney Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, launched a long and harsh attack on her father, extending a campaign that featured two emotional court speeches by the singer in June and July.

“His service has been harsh, poisonous, and brutal, according to Britney Spears,” Rosengart told the judge.

According to Controlling Britney Spears, a recent documentary from The New York Times and the FX network, James Spears had “reaped millions of dollars” from the conservatorship and had crossed “unfathomable” lines by illegally spying on her, including communications with her children, boyfriend, and lawyer.

Thoreen argued in court that the accusations were unfounded.

James Spears’ devotion for his daughter has “meant biting his tongue and not responding to all the unfounded, speculative, and unsubstantiated accusations on him by select members of the public, media, or more lately, Britney Spears’ own attorney,” she wrote in a statement released on Thursday.

After years of serving as the conservatorship’s most ardent supporter and defender, James Spears recently turned course and petitioned to have the conservatorship terminated. This is a condensed version of the information.