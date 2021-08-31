Britney Spears Calls Herself “Adorable” Emma Stone gives a glowing review to ‘Cruella’.

Britney Spears has admitted that she is a huge fan of Emma Stone and her Disney film Cruella de Vil.

Stone received critical acclaim for her performance as the ambitious Estella Miller, who goes on to become the notorious Dalmatian hunting evil Cruella de Vil, in the prequel film.

On Sunday, Spears joined the chorus of movie lovers praising Stone by sharing a post declaring her admiration for the actress and her film.

The pop star captioned a photo of a tulip outfit on her Instagram account, “I watched Cruella last night…” So, I watch it at least three to four times a week… Is it okay if I say so?

“Emma Stone is f****** adorable, and watching her makes me feel like I’m six again!!!! The picture and the way the story takes you on a journey through your mind is insanely cool!!!!”

In her remark, the mother-of-two revealed why she chose the graphic, writing, “I shared this tulip dress because I’m inspired by fashion right now!!!!”

Cruella is the origin story of Cruella de Vil, the villain from the 1961 film 101 Dalmatians, who famously intended to construct a coat out of dog fur.

The film Stone’s Cruella is set in 1970s London during the punk rock era, and it follows aspiring fashion designer Estella Miller as she rises through the ranks of the fashion industry.

In addition to Stone, Glenn Close, who played Cruella de Vil in the live-action films 101 Dalmatians (1996) and 102 Dalmatians (2000), acted as an executive producer on Cruella, which will be released in May 2020.

On Sunday, the “Toxic” singer Spears also shared footage of herself dancing energetically at home on her Instagram account.

