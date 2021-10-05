Britney Spears’ brother said that the sales of her perfumes totaled $100 billion.

Britney Spears’ fortune is worth $60 million, according to recent reports, as the pop queen fights for control of her life and finances under her conservatorship.

The singer’s father, Jamie Spears, has been suspended from the court arrangement, signaling a big success for Britney Spears and her legal team.

The “Toxic” hitmaker’s fortune is worth $60 million, according to court documents filed during the legal struggle to end the conservatorship.

This sum, on the other hand, has long been a source of speculation, with numerous stories claiming that the Spears’ fortune should be substantially bigger.

Spears has collected $350 million in her 20-plus years of fame, according to Brokeist—“BROKE LIVING AT ITS FINEST.”

Since breaking onto the music industry in 1999, she has sold over 158 million records (according to Billboard), but music hasn’t been her main source of revenue.

She has made millions of dollars from world tours, a Las Vegas residency, and a substantial interest in the fragrance industry.

Spears has earned more than $30 million each year in eight of the last 20 years, according to Forbes, but she will not be topping the rich list anytime soon.

Bryan Spears, Britney Spears’ brother, spoke about her career on a podcast in July 2020, revealing that her perfume sales with beauty company Elizabeth Arden grossed $100 billion.

“My specialty was new business development,” Bryan Spears stated on the As NOT Seen on TV podcast, “which is what I kind of focused on, which was the branding and building the Elizabeth Arden fragrance line with her.”

“On its own, that has generated over $100 billion in sales,” he remarked.

While it’s tough to confirm, Britney Spears’ first perfume, Curious, was the best-selling fragrance of 2004, according to InStyle, grossing over $100 million in sales.

For the endorsement, Spears reportedly received $52 million from Elizabeth Arden, and she has since created 26 fragrance brands.

Sue Phillips, president and CEO of Scenterprises, a fragrance branding and marketing firm, told Racked in 2016 that “at one point, every young girl aspired to be Britney Spears.” “They wanted her lifestyle, to be renowned, to have her figure, and so on. This is a condensed version of the information.