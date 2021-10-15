Britney Spears’ Aunt Publishes a Book ‘He Caged Her’ by Jamie Spears is a ‘Barbaric’ song.

Jamie Spears has been dubbed “barbaric” by Britney Spears’ aunt, who claims he “caged” the pop diva during his conservatorship.

Leigh Ann Spears, 54, spoke out against her brother’s treatment of his daughter in a rare interview on British television today. Britney Spears is an American singer and actress.

“He’s a tyrant. Who has the authority to do anything like that to someone? She was simply twisted and exploited. And he wants to claim that he saved her? She alleged on Good Morning Britain that he “caged her.”

“He swooped in at the ideal time to seize control, when she was at her most vulnerable.” I’m not sure what he could be charged with, but he needs to be held accountable.” Leigh Ann Spears also claimed that the conservatorship benefited her brother.

“I don’t believe he was the hero,” says the author. “I believe he manipulated the issue and has profited from it for more than a decade,” she stated.

Jamie Spears’ conservatorship, which has left her unable to govern her personal or financial affairs since 2008, was recently suspended by a judge.

In recent months, the 39-year-old has won many court victories in her fight to halt the court-ordered restrictions that she claims have taken over her life.

“I don’t know what anyone could have done,” her aunt said. I’m sure Lynn [Spears, Britney’s mother] would have done anything if she could.” When Leigh Ann Spears was asked how her niece felt about the situation, she replied, “I don’t know.”

“She wants out,” she said. She wishes to be free of Jamie. She wishes to be liberated. She wants to get married and start a family.” Jamie Spears’ legal team has been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

Jamie Spears and his legal team have insisted that he operated in his daughter’s best interests at all times.

According to The Associated Press, Jamie Spears’ lawyer stated last month that he loves his daughter completely and has attempted “to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or as her father.”

Leigh Ann Spears’ remarks come only days after she chastised her family, accusing them of complicity in her conservatorship.

“This picture is everything to me!!!” Britney Spears captioned a photo of a woman on a mattress with another woman swimming toward her on Instagram. It piques my interest. This is a condensed version of the information.