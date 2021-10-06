Britney Spears accuses her family of taking part in the conservatorship process.

Britney Spears has chastised her family, accusing them of complicity in her contentious conservatorship.

The “Toxic” singer, 39, has been under the arrangement since 2008, when her father, Jamie Spears, was entrusted with her personal and financial affairs due to worries about her mental health.

Britney Spears has expressed her displeasure with being placed under conservatorship on several occasions, and testified in June about the limits the arrangement imposed on her.

After stating that she was forced to perform, take medication, and wear a contraceptive device against her will, she got an outpouring of sympathy from fans and celebrities alike.

As the singer gets closer to having her conservatorship revoked, she took to Instagram on Tuesday to express her feelings about her family.

The mother-of-two captioned a photo of a woman resting on a mattress as another swam near her, “This picture is everything to me!!!” It brings tears to my eyes… She’s going to save her lovely feminine sister!!!!

“If you have a friend who has been living in a house that seems cramped for four months… I don’t have a car… I don’t have a phone… There is no privacy door, and they must work roughly 10 hours a day, seven days a week, and provide loads of blood every week with no days off… I strongly advise you to go pick up your friend and get them out of there as soon as possible!!!!!”

The pop star then went after her family, while simultaneously complimenting her “wonderful” lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, who has been representing her in court since July.

“If you’re like my family, who says stuff like’sorry, you’re in a conservatorship,’…” she wrote. They’re probably assuming you’re unique so they can f*** with you!!!! Thankfully, I met an incredible attorney, Mathew Rosengart, who has assisted me in changing my life!!!!”

The singer didn’t say which members of her family she had a problem with or what they were accused of doing.

Britney Spears and her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, appeared to take repeated shots at each other on their social media accounts throughout the summer. Britney Spears has been vocal in her criticism of her father in the past. This is a condensed version of the information.