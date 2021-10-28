Brisk walking may help mothers cope with the symptoms of postpartum depression.

Because certain postpartum depression (PPD) treatments are difficult to come by, a recent study suggests that brisk walking may be a simple exercise that might help some women cope with their symptoms.

PDD is not the same as the infant blues, according to Western University. Although some women experience the baby blues or become depressed shortly after giving birth, this usually passes in three to five days. The feelings of melancholy, emptiness, or hopelessness in women with postpartum depression, on the other hand, might last for more than two weeks, according to the Office on Women’s Health (OWH). It’s a “severe mental disorder” that can interfere with daily life and even a parent’s relationship with their child.

“Feeling hopeless or empty after childbirth is not a normal or anticipated element of motherhood,” according to the OWH.

According to Western University, because of the COVID-19 epidemic, some women have sought alternative remedies to the “harder-to-access” traditional treatments for PPD, such as psychotherapy and pharmaceuticals.

Researchers examined five trials in which women were advised to walk at a moderate intensity for 90 to 120 minutes per week to minimize PDD symptoms, according to a new study published this week in the Journal of Women’s Health. A total of 242 people took part, with an average age of 28.9 years.

The researchers discovered that the activity resulted in “clinically substantial reductions” in PPD symptoms that lasted three months after the moms finished the walking program, according to Western University.

“While constrained by the small number of included studies,” the researchers noted, “pooled impact estimates show that walking may assist mothers manage PPD.” “This is the first time walking has been presented in a systematic fashion as a treatment for PPD, an exercise modality that uniquely tackles several difficulties experienced by moms.” Although some women with more severe cases may still require medical attention, many women with PDD can benefit from brisk walking for “as little as 15 minutes a day,” according to the university.

In a news release, one of the study's authors, Marc Mitchell of Western University's Faculty of Health Sciences, stated, "Walking is fairly accessible, and the beautiful thing is, you can do it with your baby." "Our findings demonstrate that if you can get out three or four times a week for half an hour or even 15 minutes a day with your kid in a stroller, it can make a