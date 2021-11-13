Bride slammed for refusing to include her sister’s disabled husband in wedding photos.

After the bride-to-be requested that her sibling’s crippled spouse be omitted from all family photos, a woman is boycotting her sister’s wedding.

The frightening request was revealed in a Reddit post that has received over 11,700 upvotes in the “Am I The A**hole” topic.

The woman writes in the letter that she and her husband were looking forward to her sister’s wedding, but that when the invitation arrived, it was exclusively addressed to her.

“When I questioned my sister about it, she said my husband could attend of course, but she requested that he not be in any family photos,” she wrote.

Her spouse has been in a wheelchair since he was 16 years old, according to the woman. He’s been her husband for eight years, and her family “has always known him to be in his chair.” Despite this, her sister informed her that she “doesn’t want him in any of her wedding photos because she is scared that he will detract attention from her because he is ‘strange.'” When people come over to see family photos, “they usually ask about him” since “he’s the only one in a wheelchair, therefore he stands out,” the bride tried to rationalize her decision. “She claims she likes to be the center of attention in her images,” the woman explained.

The request was welcomed with an understandable outpouring of rage.

“I was furious,” she wrote. “I went off on her, accusing her of being a self-centered bridezilla. I informed her that we would not be attending.” Since the fight, the woman has been receiving calls from her parents and other relatives pleading with her to apologize to her sister for upsetting her so close to her wedding.

However, this has just served to compound the matter, as the woman is now equally enraged at her family for thinking it is OK to leave her spouse out of family photos.

Her husband “hates being a burden on people,” she said, and while he assured her he was alright with not being in the images, she believes his reaction has just fueled her rage, as he now “feels horrible about himself.”

