Bride sends $240 invoice to wedding guests who don’t show up, sparking a viral Twitter debate.

An invoice given by a married couple to no-show guests has sparked heated debate on Twitter over wedding etiquette. While many individuals have termed the bill “petty,” others have maintained that it is a viable strategy for dealing with the crisis.

In just a few days, the post has received over 7,900 likes and 3,800 replies on the app.

The now-viral photo is the latest example of social media users taking strong stands on the dos and don’ts of wedding ceremonies: earlier this week, a bridesmaid claimed she was thrown out of a wedding after cutting her hair, provoking widespread discussion on Reddit.

The controversy began in this case when Philip Lewis, senior front page editor at the Huffington Post, tweeted an image of the invoice, which can be read here.

It describes the occasion (a “Wedding Reception” at the Royalton Negril, a resort in Negril, Jamaica) and the reason for the bill (a “No Call, No Show Guest”). It goes on to list a “Unit Price” of $120 per wedding reception dinner and a total feel of $240 because there were two attendees. It was sent on August 18 and provides the visitors one month to settle the balance.

A message is also included on the invoice:

“This invoice is being sent to you because during the Final Headcount, you confirmed seat(s) at the wedding reception. The cost of your individual seats is shown above. This amount is what you owe us for paying your seat(s) in advance because you didn’t call or give us appropriate notice that you wouldn’t be attending. You have the option of paying using Zelle or PayPal. Please contact us and let us know which payment method is most convenient for you. Thank you very much!”

While Lewis shared the photograph, it’s unknown who the bill was mailed to—as he explained in the comments, he wasn’t the intended recipient. “This isn’t mine lol,” he wrote. I’m in a groupme and we’re talking about it.”

Regardless, the photograph sparked a heated discussion on the app.

