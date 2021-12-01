Bride seeks advice on whether or not to have a ‘Anti-Vax Table’ at her upcoming wedding.

One Sydney bride is debating if setting aside a table for those who have not been vaccinated is the best approach to keep her guests safe.

While many people postponed weddings over the last two years due to the pandemic, once immunizations became available, some people decided to reschedule.

In a poll done by The Knot, 7,600 couples who planned to marry in 2020 were interviewed. COVID-19 forced 96 percent of those weddings to be altered in some way.

Those who did decide to continue with a party did so in a more intimate setting. “Approximately half of the wedding receptions during COVID-19 had 50 individuals or fewer, with about a quarter having less than 25 guests,” according to the survey. Heidi, a bride only known by her first name, called Kyle and Jackie-O on KIIS 106.5 in Australia recently, seeking advise on what to do for her forthcoming March 2022 wedding.

“Do I have a dedicated ‘anti-vax table’ so that the other guests are less concerned about having those who haven’t been vaccinated there – or do I just ignore it?” According to The Independent, Heidi posed the question to the two radio DJs.

Current rules in New South Wales (NSW), which includes Sydney, state that unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people are only allowed to attend “a small wedding.”

A “little wedding” is defined as a gathering of no more than 11 individuals. This includes the couple getting married, the officiant, two witnesses, someone to film the ceremony, and five more guests. According to the government website, these unvaccinated guests must be seated while eating and drinking, but they are allowed to dance.

Kyle informed the bride that those who are vaccinated will be protected, while those who aren’t have “decided not to do it for whatever reason, that’s fine, it’s their own choice,” according to The Independent.

Separating the guests while they dine, according to Jackie, won’t accomplish much because everyone will be mingling nonetheless. Both hosts agreed that it would be “appropriate” to require unvaccinated visitors to take a COVID-19 test prior to the event. On November 28th, This is a condensed version of the information.