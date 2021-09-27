Bride asks bridesmaids to pay for matching embroidered dressing robes that are “horrible.”

A wedding is likely to be a once-in-a-lifetime occasion, and people organizing it want it to be memorable.

For some couples, celebrating their union means going all out, but when this attitude is expected to extend to others, resentment can occur.

This is exactly what occurred to one woman who was asked to be a bridesmaid and vented her frustrations on Mumsnet over the hidden fees.

On September 20, an account by the name of BleshRed posted to the discussion-based site, revealing that she “did not realise precisely how pricey” being a bridesmaid would be.

“She’s required certain shoes and instructed us to buy them ourselves,” the woman continued, adding that while the bride did purchase their outfits, “she’s wanted specific shoes and told us to buy them ourselves.”

“Gave us 48 hours and then connected us to a WhatsApp group to see who had bought them and who hadn’t.”

In the same tweet, BleshRed revealed that the wedding happened in December and that she doesn’t understand the timing constraints.

The shoes aren’t the only thing she’s had to pay for: she also had to pay for lunch on her dress fitting day (bridesmaids wanted us all to split it).

“The hen do [bachelorette party]costs are spiraling out of control.” The cost of travel and lodging for the wedding itself. The expectation of receiving money as a wedding gift.”

The disappointed bridesmaid’s final straw came when she received a call from the chief bridesmaid, who said, “The bride wants us all in bloody identical dressing gowns for the morning to have our cosmetics done.”

“In the bridesmaid dresses’ (awful) color, with something sewn on the back regarding the wedding date. That is something I will never wear again. I’m not interested in purchasing one…”

After that, BleshRed asked the community if she was being unreasonable, and several people responded in the comments area.

“Draw a line under all this nonsense,” FlyingScott commented. She’ll have to buy them for you if she wants them. Who wears robes in the first place? I’d be dressed casually in a T-shirt and joggers.”

“If she wants specific things for her wedding, she has to pay for them,” Shouldistop agreed.

Twillow provided several ideas, writing, “If they’re not shoes, you’re going to.” This is a condensed version of the information.