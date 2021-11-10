Brian Williams’ departure from MSNBC has prompted an outpouring of praise and tributes.

After announcing his departure from NBC News and MSNBC, anchor Brian Williams, a 28-year veteran, has received an outpouring of sympathy.

The anchor of MSNBC’s The 11th Hour announced on Tuesday that he will be leaving the organization when his contract expires at the end of the year.

In a farewell statement to his colleagues, Williams observed, “This is the end of one chapter and the beginning of another.” “I have a lot of things I want to do, and I’ll show up somewhere else.” “The 11th Hour will stay in good hands, produced by the best crew in cable news,” Williams said, adding that his late-night news show would continue without him. He also wrote: “28 years, 38 countries, 8 Olympic events, 7 Presidential elections, half a dozen Presidents, a couple wars, and one SNL” under the news header. Williams would “use the next months to spend time with his family,” MSNBC President Rashida Jones said in a staff email. As word of Williams’ resignation spread, a number of his admirers and former coworkers flocked to Twitter to express their gratitude.

Katy Tur, MSNBC Live anchor and NBC News correspondent, reacted to the news by revealing how Williams influenced her media career.

She wrote that “Brian Williams gave me my first chance at NBC News and then championed me for years.” “Yes, he’s a brilliant broadcaster, but he’s also a nice guy.” He’s also a great comedian. I’m hoping that whatever comes after this includes more golden technical gaffes like this.” “Well dammit,” tweeted longtime MSNBC contributor Sam Stein in response to the news. I recall being quite frightened to be sitting next to Brian for the first time when I went on his show.

“He was friendly, professional, and laid-back. His show has been a venue to have a discussion about the news rather than a debate. I’ll be sad to see him go.” Williams is a “educated, humorous, and polite gentleman who shakes your hand at the anchor desk and talks about your family between commercials,” according to NBC News contributor Frank Figliuzzi, a retired FBI agent. Barbara McQuade, a legal commentator for MSNBC and NBC News, joined the chorus of support for Williams. This is a condensed version of the information.