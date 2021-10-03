Brian May of Queen says, “This Is Still Me” after reissuing his solo album “Back to the Light” from 1992.

Queen guitarist Brian May’s 1991 solo single “Driven by You,” which would subsequently appear on his album Back to the Light the following year, has a touching tale. May had considering the band recording his tune, which he had written for a Ford automotive campaign. Years later, he recalls first performing “Driven by You” for Queen’s charismatic and compelling lead singer Freddie Mercury, just before the latter’s death from AIDS-related illnesses on November 24, 1991.

“‘What do you think?” I asked Freddie. This website, according to May. “’I really like it,’ he remarked. ‘Do you think it should be a Queen song?’ I said. ‘Would you like to join us in singing it?’ ‘No, dear, you sing it well,’ he said. I believe you should go ahead and do it.’

May continues, “He looked at me very intently and asked, ‘I suppose you’re scared about this, aren’t you?’ You have the impression that it will be a betrayal because I may not be around for much longer. You shouldn’t be thinking about any of those things. Simply go for it. It’s best if you pursue a solo career.’ That was a huge relief for me because I was worried about disrespecting Freddie. It was a tumultuous period.”

Not only was the British guitarist suffering with the death of Mercury at the time, but he was also dealing with the death of his father Harold and the dissolution of his first marriage. May’s first full-length solo album, Back to the Light, was released in 1992 and featured not just his characteristic guitar playing but also his abilities as a singer, songwriter, and producer in his own right. Back to the Light was recently published as a deluxe version with bonus material, after being out of circulation for nearly two decades after its original release.

May says of revisiting the record, “I had a bit of time during lockdown to look at things like this.” “As I listened to it, I kept thinking to myself, ‘This is still me.’ In the present, it feels like me.’ Nobody’s. This is a condensed version of the information.