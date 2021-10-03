Brian Laundrie’s SNL skit on Pete Davidson’s Dog the Bounty Hunter divides fans.

On social media, Pete Davidson’s terrifyingly realistic portrayal of Dog The Bounty Hunter during Saturday Night Live’s season premiere has been praised – and ridiculed.

During the episode’s opening routine, the comic took the role of Duane “Dog” Chapman, who appeared in character looking for Brian Laundrie at a school board meeting.

Laundrie is being sought as a person of interest in the homicide of his girlfriend Gabby Petito, whose body was discovered last month near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

The 23-year-old is still on the loose, according to his parents, who say they last saw him on September 17 when he told them he was going on a camping trip at Carlton Reserve.

Last week, Dog the Bounty Hunter joined the search for Laundrie, promising to “deliver justice” to Petito’s family. On Friday, he increased the $180,000 reward for information leading to Laundrie’s arrest by $10,000.

Many on Twitter praised Davidson’s timely perspective, which was part of a comedy mocking the recent series of strange school board meetings, with several urging for the character to become a regular on the upcoming season.

“Do you think this will be a recurring sketch?” madison shell3 enquired, accompanied with a laughing emoji.

“Pete Davidson as Dog the Bounty Hunter ought to be a recurrent thing,” wrote KeithWozniak, while ManicMapGirl suggested starting a petition to make it happen.

LiviRichelle commented, “Pete Davidson as Dog the bounty hunter was funny.” “Pete is one of my favorite people.”

GloriaNelson asked for “more of this” on SNL, while SpunkyByName proclaimed it the “best part” of the new show.

The skit was praised as "excellent" by Mike Giacola.