Brian Laundrie’s sister ‘absolutely’ has more information, according to Dog the Bounty Hunter.

Dog the Bounty Hunter is still searching for Brian Laundrie in Florida, and the reality television star has confronted his sister, Cassie.

In footage obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, the reality TV personality—real name Duane Chapman—was seen knocking on Cassie Laundrie Luycx’s door.

His wife Francie Frane joins him in pounding on the door of the house several times without success.

When no one responds after several minutes of trying, the couple leaves.

Cassie Laundrie, according to Chapman, may have further information concerning her brother’s whereabouts.

He told a reporter on the scene, “We’re definitely looking for her brother, so thank you very much.”

He also stated that he and his colleagues have made numerous attempts to contact members of the Laundrie family.

Chapman boldly responded, “Absolutely,” when asked if he believes Cassie Laundrie has additional information about Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts.

In addition, the 68-year-old stated that he is healing from an ankle injury.

Chapman’s visit to Cassie Laundrie’s house came just one day after a Wyoming coroner ruled Brian Laundrie’s partner Gabby Petito died of strangulation.

Investigators first discovered the bones on September 19 before confirming that they belonged to Petito a few days later.

Laundrie has been missing since mid-September, when he returned from a cross-country journey with Petito on his own. He is being sought as a person of interest in the investigation.

According to Chapman, the Laundrie family must attempt to find a way to prevent their son from dodging the law in the future.

“According to the coroner’s testimony, Brian Laundrie’s situation is getting worse. His continual eluding of the authorities makes him appear guilty. His best option right now is to turn himself up “In a statement to The Washington Newsday, Chapman said.

“I can’t imagine Brian’s parents being able to live with themselves after the way they’ve treated the Petitos. They need to do more to get Brian’s attention and tell him to stop running.” While her brother remains missing, Cassie Laundrie claims she has received death threats.

WFLA-

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Cassie and her husband James have been receiving messages about “killing his family and stealing his kids.”

Cassie Laundrie was questioned earlier this month if she felt her brother had killed Petito. This is a condensed version of the information.