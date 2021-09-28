Brian Laundrie’s parents allegedly helped him escape, according to Dog the Bounty Hunter.

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman has joined the search for Brian Laundrie, claiming that he has received thousands of tips from the general public.

The FBI is undertaking a nationwide manhunt for Laundrie, who has been missing since last Thursday.

The 23-year-old has been missing for about two weeks after leaving his parents’ home.

Laundrie has been identified as a “person of interest” in the abduction of his girlfriend Gabby Petito, whose body was discovered in Wyoming on September 19.

Chapman is now on the hunt for Laundrie, and he’s revealed that his latest investigation led him to a Florida campground called Fort De Soto Park, where he claims Laundrie and his parents, Chris and Roberta, entered in early September but only two of the group were observed leaving.

“They had been registered and had passed through the gate. They’re being recorded. On Monday evening, he told Fox News, “They were here.” “We believe that if he isn’t here right now, he was caught on camera as he entered the gateâ€”that he was definitely here. “Not in the swamp,” says the narrator.

Fort De Soto Park is roughly 75 miles from the Laundries’ home on Wabasso Avenue in North Port, in Pinellas County, Florida.

It covers around 1,130 acres and is divided among five keys.

“Allegedly, what we’re hearing is that two people departed on the eighth,” Chapman added later. On the 6th, three people arrived, and two people left on the 8th. I’m pretty confident he’s been here.”

Laundrie’s parents, according to Laundrie’s attorney Steven Bertolino, are unaware of their son’s location.

In a statement, Bertolino stated, “They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him.” “The public and some in the press have speculated that Brian’s parents supported him in fleeing the family home or avoiding arrest on a warrant issued after Brian had already been missing for several days.”

Any suggestions that his clients helped their kid flee are “simply false,” according to the lawyer.

On Monday, Laundrie’s mother dialed 911 on Chapman.

Following this, Chapman stated, “It’s a shame they wouldn’t communicate with us.” This is a condensed version of the information.