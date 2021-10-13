Brian Laundrie’s parents, according to Dog the Bounty Hunter, need to tell him to ‘Stop Running.’

Gabby Petito died by strangulation, according to a Wyoming coroner, and Dog the Bounty Hunter says the ruling makes Brian Laundrie “appear guilty.”

The reality television personality, whose real name is Duane Chapman, has stated that the Laundrie family must fight to prevent their son from dodging the police in the future. He also inquired about the 23-year-parents’ old’s ability to live with themselves.

“According to the coroner’s testimony, Brian Laundrie’s situation is getting worse. His continual eluding of the authorities makes him appear guilty. His best option right now is to turn himself up “In a statement to The Washington Newsday, Chapman said.

“I can’t imagine Brian’s parents being able to live with themselves after the way they’ve treated the Petitos. They need to do more to get Brian’s attention and tell him to stop running.” Petito, 22, was strangled and her body was abandoned in the wilderness for up to four weeks, according to a coroner.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Dr. Brent Blue said, “We determine the cause and method to be [the]cause [is]death by strangulation and the manner is homicide.”

Petito died three to four weeks before her body was discovered, according to Blue’s findings.

Investigators first discovered the bones on September 19 before confirming that they belonged to Petito a few days later.

Brian Laundrie’s lawyer, Steve Bertolino, issued a statement stating that his client was only “a person of interest” in her murder.

“Gabby Petito’s death at such a young age is a tragedy,” Bertolino told The Washington Newsday in a statement.

“Brian Laundrie is currently charged with the improper use of Gabby Petito’s debit card, but he is simply a person of interest in regard to Gabby Petito’s death. Brian is still missing at this moment, and whenever he is found, we will deal with the fraud accusation that has been filed against him.” Laundrie has been missing since mid-September, when he returned from a cross-country journey with Petito on his own.

He is still on the run, with Chapman in charge of a high-profile search in Florida.

Despite earlier confirming his return to Colorado due to an ankle injury, Chapman has now stated that he has remained in Florida following the release of the coroner’s report.

The TV personality, according to WFLA. This is a condensed version of the information.