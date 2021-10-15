Brian Laundrie’s lawyer, according to Dog the Bounty Hunter, ‘doesn’t want him found.’

Dog the Bounty Hunter and the lawyer representing Brian Laundrie’s family have engaged in a verbal spat.

The reality TV star, whose actual name is Duane Chapman, has rebuffed suggestions that his high-profile quest for the late Gabby Petito’s missing fiancee is a publicity hoax.

Chapman (together with America’s Most Wanted’s John Walsh) was described by Steven Bertolino, who represents the Laundrie family, as a “dusty relic” who was attempting to feed his ego by getting involved in the manhunt for the missing 23-year-old.

“Dusty relics like Dog and John Walsh need tragedies like these to wipe the cobwebs off their identities and feed their publicity-hungry egos,” Bertolino remarked on Thursday.

On Friday morning, Chapman responded, saying Bertolino’s words were “ironic,” and accusing the attorney of not wanting Laundrie recovered.

In a statement to The Washington Newsday, Chapman said, “It’s strange that Mr. Bertolino would attack the folks seeking to find Brian Laundrie, unless perhaps he doesn’t want him discovered.”

When reached by The Washington Newsday, Bertolino declined to comment.

Laundrie has not been seen since his partner’s death and has been named as a person of interest.

Petito was reported missing on September 11th, ten days after Laundrie and he went on a cross-country tour of national parks.

On September 19, the 22-year-old blogger was discovered dead in Grand Teton National Park. Petito died through strangulation, according to a coroner’s report.

Brian Laundrie’s family, according to Chapman, knows more about their son’s location than they have said.

“According to the coroner’s testimony, Brian Laundrie’s situation is getting worse. His continual eluding of the authorities makes him appear guilty. His best option right now is to turn himself in “Chapman had stated in an interview with The Washington Newsday on Wednesday.

“I can’t imagine Brian’s parents being able to live with themselves after the way they’ve treated the Petitos. They need to do more to get Brian’s attention and tell him to stop running.” In a statement released on September 27, Brian Laundrie’s parents denied knowing their son’s location and called the assertions “simply incorrect.”

This week, police are continuing their hunt for Laundrie in the Carlton Nature Reserve in Florida, with the help of a cadaver dog. This is a condensed version of the information.