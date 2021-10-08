Brian Laundrie’s Instagram posts have been dubbed “demonic” by Dog the Bounty Hunter.

The reality TV star has been spearheading a high-profile search for the missing 23-year-old, who is wanted in connection with the murder of his girlfriend Gabby Petito and is the focus of a worldwide manhunt.

After Laundrie returned from their cross-country vacation alone on September 19, Petito’s bones were discovered at a Wyoming campsite.

Laundrie has been missing since September 13 or 14, when he left his home in Florida for a hike.

Duane Chapman, the dog’s given name, has been spearheading a search that has primarily centered on islands surrounding Fort De Soto Park.

However, Laundrie’s parents now believe he is near the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida, and that he is on the Appalachian Trail, based on multiple tips.

Chapman has been looking into Laundrie’s social media as part of his investigation, and he finds some of what he has posted alarming.

On Tuesday, the 68-year-old fugitive hunter told Dr. Oz that part of Laundrie’s content was “quite dark.”

“One thing I noticed about Dr. Oz, and we all noticed about him, is that he has Instagram posts,” Chapman told The Sun. “There are now photographs of what I would term demonic-looking objects if you look at them.

“Some of the works he’s read are quite dark. I mean, this child wasn’t in the best of moods before and after this incident.” Chapman appears to be alluding to some artwork that Laundrie has uploaded on her Instagram account.

Some of the posts have the same artwork, which looks to be a man wearing a wolf mask, sitting in a chair, and wielding a blood-soaked knife.

