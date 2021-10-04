Brian Laundrie’s Evidence is Turned Over to Authorities by Dog the Bounty Hunter.

The quest for Brian Laundrie by Dog the Bounty Hunter continues, with his crew confirming that they had given over evidence to authorities.

The reality TV personality has been on the lookout for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, who went missing after returning from their cross-country journey alone in September.

Petito’s remains were discovered in Teton County, Wyoming, two days after Laundrie’s family reported him missing. He has been identified as a subject of interest in the investigation.

Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, has become a significant figure in the nationwide manhunt.

Chapman hired a private search-and-rescue K-9 team to help him find Egmont Key, a small island off the coast of St. Petersburg, Florida.

The search has been focused on Pinellas County, Florida’s Fort De Soto Park.

A member of Chapman’s team revealed to This website on Sunday night that evidence had been handed over to authorities in the hopes of DNA testing proving Laundrie’s presence.

“Dog has handed over evidence to the authorities, including objects discovered near Fort De Soto Park on one of the islands. His team said in a statement that he hopes DNA can be used to prove Laundries’ presence.

“In addition, he has spoken with police enforcement on many occasions.”

Chapman is eager to demonstrate his collaboration with law enforcement, and he has verified that an off-duty cop has been implanted in his squad for the previous few days.

The statement reads, “The team is presently examining evidence and evaluating future steps.”

Former Navy SEALs and Marines are also supporting him in his hunt.

The most recent developments come as Chapman has increased the prize for information leading to Laundrie’s arrest.

The team uncovered a used campground and an abandoned can of Monster soda on Wednesday.

On Friday, the team revealed to This website that $10,000 had been added to the reward money, which had previously been $170,000. Individuals that care about Gabby Petito’s family gave the majority of the funds.

Chapman also received a tip on September 6 that placed Laundrie’s sister Cassie at Fort De Soto Park, contradicting her prior story that she had not spoken to her brother since he returned home after his trip with Petito.

Chapman. This is a condensed version of the information.