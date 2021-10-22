Brian Laundrie’s death, according to Dog the Bounty Hunter, brings closure to the Petito family.

The reality TV star, whose actual name is Duane Chapman, played a key role in the search for the 23-year-old, who had been missing for several weeks and was wanted by the FBI in connection with the death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito.

“The positive ID of Brian Laundrie’s remains brings some closure to this case, if not to Gabby’s family, who will likely never know what exactly happened,” Chapman told The Washington Newsday in a statement.

“Gabby’s family is in our thoughts and prayers. As a parent who has also lost a kid, I understand that there is no happy ending to this narrative. However, the family may now begin the grieving process. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.” Human remains discovered near the Carlton reserve in Florida have been identified as belonging to Laundrie, according to officials.

