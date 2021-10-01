Brian Laundrie’s Appearance Will Have Changed, According to a Forensic Artist

Brian Laundrie’s looks will have changed since his last known sighting, according to a prominent forensic artist.

Laundrie was last spotted on September 14 entering the large Carlton Reserve in Florida, where he is a person of interest in the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito.

The FBI has filed an arrest warrant for the 23-year-old, and authorities are continuing their search for him, with TV icons like Dog the Bounty Hunter and former America’s Most Wanted presenter John Walsh providing their support.

Lois Gibson, a forensic artist, has now stated that anyone looking for Laundrie should take in mind that his looks will have altered, whether purposefully or not.

Gibson, who set a Guinness World Record in 2017 for assisting in the identification of 751 criminals and securing over 1,000 convictions, told Newsnation’s Banfield chat show that the stress of the scenario would have caused Laundrie’s appearance to change.

“I’ve been handling cases for 39 years, and he’s going to get a lot of sun, and he’s going to lose weight,” she remarked. I don’t care how wealthy he is. When you’re on the move, it’s difficult to eat, and it lowers your quality of life.”

If Laundrie is “clever,” Gibson suggested, he could make some slight alterations to his appearance in an attempt to elude capture. Gibson also drew the first sketch to appear on an episode of America’s Most Wanted, which played a significant role in cracking the case. Shaving his facial hair is one of them.

The forensic artist, on the other hand, noted there was one distinguishing trait that typically assisted law enforcement in locating and identifying fugitives: their ears.

“The most intricate thing on the head’s surface is the ear. “They’re more complex than the eyes, mouth, or nose,” Gibson explained.

“There’s basically nothing that can be done to change them,” she continued.

On September 17, Laundrie’s parents reported him missing, and Petito’s body was located two days later in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest. Her death was determined to be a homicide.

Petito’s parents made a public plea to Laundrie this week, pleading with him to turn himself in.

Several sightings of him have been recorded in recent days, including some in Florida, Alabama, and even Canada.

According to one former FBI agent, the search teams may be required to do so. This is a condensed version of the information.