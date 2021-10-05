Brian Laundrie is still alive, according to Dog the Bounty Hunter: “He’s a Survivalist.”

Because Brian Laundrie is a “survivalist” with outdoor experience, Dog the Bounty Hunter believes he is still alive. The 23-year-old has been missing since his family reported him missing to authorities on September 17th.

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, a reality television star, has been leading a high-profile search for Laundrie in Florida. Despite the efforts of law enforcement, marines, Navy seals, and a K-9 squad, Laundrie has yet to be discovered.

“I’m assuming he’s still alive. He’s not well, but he’s alive,” Chapman said in the most recent search update.

Chapman told TMZ that he does not believe Laundrie is suicidal and that he is well-prepared to survive in the outdoors.

Chapman explained, “There’s no proof of him being suicidal like that anywhere, and he didn’t say that to anyone.”

“And if you look at his Instagram accounts and see what sort of person he is—and the books he reads, particularly his absolute favorite books—those aren’t literature for suicidal people.”

After returning home alone from a cross-country vacation, Laundrie vanished. He was traveling with his 22-year-old girlfriend Gabby Petito, whose body was discovered in Wyoming on September 19. Her death was considered a homicide by authorities. A nationwide manhunt for Laundrie was launched in late September after he was named as a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance.

Chapman and his team have been searching islands near Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, Florida, with the belief that Laundrie is hiding in the Everglades.

He’s a survivalist who’s spent two months at a time alone in the Appalachian Mountains, according to Chapman.

“Does he happen to be here right now?” I’m not certain. Is he still here? Was he just a few days ago? Absolutely. But he may have gotten out during the night, and he would have needed assistance, which could have come from a close family member, and he’s now gone somewhere else.

“I don’t think he’s in Mexico or Brazil.” I’ve gone to Mexico, and they’ll turn you in for the prize if they know you’re sought and you’re a Caucasian American.”

