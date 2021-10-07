Brian Laundrie Appalachia Tip is being worked on by Dog the Bounty Hunter.

The search for Brian Laundrie by Dog the Bounty Hunter has moved to the Tennessee-North Carolina border.

The reality TV star, whose actual name is Duane Chapman, is attempting to confirm or rule out a purported sighting of Gabby Petito’s 23-year-old fiancé near the Appalachian Trail.

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s hotline has received roughly 3,000 tips on Laundrie’s whereabouts this week, according to his staff.

Dennis Davis claimed to have spoken with Laundrie on a deserted road near the state’s border on Saturday morning.

“Dennis, I believe you. I’m confident he’s persuaded “Chapman’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, said The New York Post.

“We’re doing everything we can to verify Dennis’ tip, but other than the location, there’s not much to go on. But we’re definitely putting that tip to use.” Chapman, a bounty hunter, earlier thought that Laundrie might be sheltering nearby. On September 25, he told The Washington Post, “That is the most leads coming in right now that say that.”

Davis revealed more information regarding the alleged encounter last weekend.

He stated, “There is no doubt in my mind that I spoke to Brian Laundrie—none at all.”

“‘Man, I’m lost,’ he said. ‘What are you looking for?’ I asked. ‘Me and my girlfriend had a fight, but she contacted me and said she loves me, and I had to get to California to see her,’ he explained “Davis told The Washington Post about it.

“I said, ‘Well, I-40 is right there, and you could take it west to California,’ and he said, ‘I’m simply going to drive this road into California,'” he explained. Davis continued. “He was agitated and unable to communicate.” The man was wearing a dark bandana and driving a pickup truck, according to Davis.

Chapman and his crew have been contacted by Washington Newsday for more comment.

Laundrie had been missing for three days, three days after Gabby Petito’s family reported her missing following the couple’s cross-country journey.

Human remains, ultimately identified as Petito’s, were discovered in Wyoming on September 19. Her death was later determined to be the result of a homicide. Laundrie has been identified as a person of interest in the crime and is wanted by the FBI. He has been the focus of a countrywide manhunt.