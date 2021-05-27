Brian Kemp is the governor of Georgia. Preparing to Sign an Order Limiting School Mask Requirements

During a Fox News appearance on Wednesday, Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp revealed that he is prepared to sign an executive order prohibiting public schools from requiring kids, staffers, or teachers to wear masks.

“In Georgia, we’ve certainly seen our fair share of pandemic politics,” Kemp added.

Kemp justified his decision to repeal the mask mandate, claiming that teachers are eligible for the vaccine and that mask regulations haven’t stopped individuals from wearing them anyhow.

“Our children will not be required to wear masks. Our teachers have had the opportunity to be immunized. It doesn’t stop someone from wearing a mask,” he observed.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Kemp’s announcement provoked criticism from some Democrats and school administrators concerned about a fresh wave of breakouts when students return to school in the autumn.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the total number of cases in Cobb County, Georgia, surged about 300 percent from 194 to 704 cases within a seven-day period from December to January.

Vaccines are not available to children under the age of 12, and only a small fraction of Georgia teenagers have got the vaccine. According to the USAFacts website, just 30% of Georgia’s population has been fully vaccinated.

The new executive order follows Kemp’s signing of an order on Tuesday prohibiting the state government from requesting immunization proof. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the ruling affects public institutions and universities, which cannot mandate students or personnel to be vaccinated.

“While I continue to encourage all Georgians to get vaccinated so that we can keep moving forward in our efforts to put the Covid-19 pandemic behind us, vaccination is a personal decision between each citizen and a medical professional, not one made by the state government,” he said “In a statement, Kemp said.

Earlier in the pandemic, Kemp determined that schoolchildren should not be required to wear masks, preferring to leave the discretion to individual school districts.

