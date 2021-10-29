Brian Cox, star of ‘Succession,’ rips these celebrities in his new book.

While writing his memoirs, Brian Cox appears to have channeled his sharp-tongued Succession character Logan Roy, delivering damning judgments of a slew of Hollywood heavyweights.

Over his five decades in the industry, the Scottish-born actor has not shied away from giving his thoughts on his castmates and thespian friends in his memoir, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat.

Cox confesses that he turned down the role of the governor in Pirates of the Caribbean, which went to Jonathan Pryce, in excerpts from his autobiography published in The Big Issue magazine. And it doesn’t appear that he regrets missing out on the opportunity to work with the franchise’s star, Johnny Depp.

“Personable as I’m sure he is,” Cox wrote, “is so exaggerated, so overstated.” “I’m talking about Edward Scissorhands.” Let’s face it, you don’t need to do anything if you show up with those hands and pale, scarred-face make-up. He didn’t, in fact. And as a result, he’s accomplished even less.” Cox starred alongside Edward Norton in Spike Lee’s film 25th Hour in 2002. “He’s a great boy but a bit of a pain in the arse because he thinks himself as a writer-director,” he remarked of the film’s star. Steven Seagal, Cox’s co-star in the 1996 cop thriller The Glimmer Man, received an even worse penalty.

“Steven Seagal is just as ridiculous in real life as he is on TV,” Cox commented. “He exudes a calculated tranquility, as if he’s on a higher plane than the rest of us, and while he is, without a doubt, on a higher plane, it’s probably not a higher one.” Quentin Tarantino received a dishonorable mention, despite the fact that Cox hasn’t worked with him in his long career—though he seemed to be tempted.

“I think his art is a bit flimsy. He wrote, “It’s all on the surface.” “Instead of depth, plot mechanics are used. Where there should be substance, there is style. I exited the theater after seeing Pulp Fiction… That said, I’d do it if the phone called.” Jonathan Pryce and Christopher Walken, who co-starred with Cox in the 2001 costume drama The Affair of the Necklace, were also taken down memory lane with him.

“Christopher Walken was perplexed by Jonathan Pryce, which is reasonable given Jonathan’s intriguing, gloomy nature. This is a condensed version of the information.