Brian Cox, star of ‘Succession,’ is ‘committed’ to Season 4 and says playing Logan is ‘good therapy.’

Although the third season of Succession has just recently began airing, lead actor Brian Cox has already expressed interest in returning.

Logan, the patriarch of the Roy family, spoke to The Washington Newsday about the hit show, revealing that he is “dedicated” to Season 4.

Fans will be relieved to learn that Logan will continue to torture his children and lead the charge at his media conglomerate Waystar Royco following Season 3, which premiered on HBO on Sunday.

Cox was adamant when asked if he wanted to be a part of a fourth season, saying, “Of course, I’m committed.”

Cox also discussed playing a character like Logan, who is cutthroat not only in his company but also in his relationships with his children Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck).

Logan is known for his nasty, expletive-laced outbursts and yelling matches with everyone around him, demanding compliance and expecting loyalty.

Because Logan is so different from who he is in real life, the actor finds this to be “excellent therapy.”

In a more in-depth discussion of his role, Cox stated: “Because I’m not quite cruel enough as a person, it’s actually fantastic therapy. I’m far too considerate, so it’s fun to play someone who isn’t.” He went on to describe what fans may expect from his character in Season 3, keeping plot elements under wraps but conceding that no matter what happens to him, Logan will not change.

“Why would he change when he’s so old?” Logan, according to Cox. “I mean, he’s not without a sense of humour, but for better or worse, he’s himself.” Cox went on to explain that the startling Season 2 finale, in which Logan’s son Kendall revealed to the public that he was fully aware of sexual assault charges and subsequent cover-ups at his company, “very successfully” sets up Season 3. “There are more questions that are raised in Season 3 that aren’t necessarily answered in the beginning, but they’re there, and they’ll come out as the season progresses,” he said.

