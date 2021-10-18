Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox’s ex-husband, and how many children do they have?

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly shattered the internet when they announced their love over a year ago, and judging by recent public appearances and racy social media posts, their connection is just getting stronger.

According to sources, Fox filed for divorce from her ex-husband Brian Austin Green in November 2020, after ten years of marriage, and the split is now one step closer to being finalized.

Megan Fox’s Ex-Husband: Who Is He?

Megan Fox was married to Brian Austin Green, an American actor, for ten years.

Green is best recognized for his role in Beverly Hills, 90210 as David Silver. Sean Healy in Anger Management and Keith Watson in Desperate Housewives are two of his other well-known roles.

He most recently competed on Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars with his current girlfriend Sharna Burgess. They were the competition’s third couple to be eliminated.

After meeting on the set of the early 2000s series Hope & Faith, Fox and Green began dating in 2004. Fox was 18 years old at the time, while Green was 30 years old, according to Access Hollywood.

They got engaged in November 2006, but the engagement was called off in February 2009, according to multiple accounts.

According to People, Fox and Green re-engaged on June 1, 2010, yet in an interview with E! News in 2010, Fox revealed that she and Green had been engaged since 2006.

On June 24, 2010, they were married in a private ceremony at the Four Seasons Resort on Maui, Hawaii.

Noah Shannon Green, 9, Bodhi Ransom Green, 7, and Journey River Green, 5, are their three sons.

Brian also had a son, Kassius, from his previous relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil, who was born in 2002.

Fox filed for divorce from Green for the first time on August 21, 2015, citing irreconcilable differences as the basis for their breakup, according to People.

They were back together in early 2016 and expecting their third child, who was born in August 2016.

According to US Weekly, three years later, on April 25, 2019, Fox filed a motion to dismiss the 2015 divorce.

Green declared in May 2020 that he and Fox had officially split after nearly ten years of marriage, and Fox filed for divorce again in November 2020. This is a condensed version of the information.