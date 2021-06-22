Brendan Fraser Reveals First Looks at the Films “The Whale” and “No Sudden Move”

Brendan Fraser made waves on social media this week with his shocking physical makeover in preparation for his role in the upcoming film The Whale.

In the picture, directed by Darren Aronofsky, Fraser will portray a 600-pound heartbroken widow (Requiem for a Dream).

Fans remarked on his appearance when he attended the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of another new film, No Sudden Move. Fraser discussed his two new projects with This Website, as well as what viewers may expect from each.

What is the plot of Brendan Fraser’s The Whale?

The film is based on the same-named play by Samuel D. Hunter. Hunter is also writing the screenplay for the film, which will be directed by Oscar nominee Aronofsky.

Fraser portrays Charlie, a solitary writing instructor in his forties who is trying to reconcile with his 17-year-old daughter. After Charlie abandoned his family for his gay partner, who subsequently died, the two drifted apart. Charlie went on to binge eat as a result of his pain and shame.

Fraser stated to This website that he has already finished filming the film: “I’ll keep quiet about it, but I can tell you it’s already in the can.”

To portray Charles, Fraser had to wear a lot of make-up and prosthetics, but he says the extra work was well worth it. “The wardrobe and costume were extensive, seamless, and cumbersome,” he remarked.

“This is certainly far removed from anything I’ve ever done but not to be coy, I haven’t seen any of it yet but I do know it’s going to make a lasting impression,” Fraser said.

Fraser says despite not being able to tell This website too much, he’s excited for the release. He said: “It’s a little secretive and I’m looking forward to telling you more about that later.”

Joining him in the cast is Hong Chau (Downsizing) as Liz, Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) as Ellie, Samantha Morton (Minority Report) as Mary and Ty Simpkins (Iron Man 3) as Thomas.

Filming wrapped on The Whale in April and went into post-production in the same month.

No Sudden Move coming to HBO Max

Audiences won’t have to wait to see Fraser back on the screen. He’s also starring in Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming period crime drama No Sudden Move, coming to HBO Max. This is a brief summary.