Brendan and Pieper Were Dating Before Season 7 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

The road to love on Bachelor in Paradise is never easy, but Brendan Morais has had a particularly difficult journey on the ABC show.

The Bachelorette participant from Clare and Tayshia’s season has been dating Natasha Parker in Paradise, but he has had to contend with reports that he was dating Pieper James from Matt’s season of The Bachelor before the program began.

BiP pulled a production masterstroke and brought Pieper to Paradise just as Brendan was able to persuade Natasha that relations between him and Pieper were casual.

While the couple hasn’t stated how well they knew each other outside of the program (which airs on Hulu), Bachelor Nation has been able to piece together some information.

Were Brendan and Pieper dating prior to the release of ‘BiP’ 2021?

Us Weekly was the first to announce that the couple was dating, saying that they had been observed getting closer in Boston and New York, where Brendan lives.

Photographs of the two hanging out together were posted on the Bachelor Reddit. Over the Memorial Day weekend, a fan of the franchise uploaded a photo of herself with the duo in Boston.

Prior to that, an astute Bachelor Reddit user discovered evidence that both of them had posted Instagram photographs from the same location at the same time.

Recently, brendan and pieper from thebachelor have been hanging out (same glass fencing/mountains/building in background).

Brendan and Pieper are still together, right?

Not only were they seen together before the show, but they’ve also been seen together since Bachelor in Paradise wrapped.

On September 6, the Bachelorettewindmill shared an Instagram story featuring the couple in a Boston coffee shop.

Meanwhile, Brendan was feeding the flames of disgruntled followers who believe he has been lying to Natasha. “Here for the wrong reasons,” he captioned his most recent Instagram image.

background-color: div style=” div style=” div style=” div style=” div style=” This is a condensed version of the information.