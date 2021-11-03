Boyfriend who asked girlfriend to change in another room so he could sleep was dragged by the internet.

A woman on Reddit’s “AmItheA**hole” forum questioned whether her live-in partner is improper for requesting her to change while he sleeps.

Her boyfriend is “complaining that [I] make too much noise when getting ready in the morning,” she wrote in the post. She described their bathroom as being connected to their bedroom by “an extra unsightly little room,” which she compared to a “maid’s room.” Her partner requested that she relocate her clothing to that room to dress every morning, but she declined, stating that she is “uncomfortable with the bathroom of that room,” which is “extremely little and unattractive.” Her boyfriend also doesn’t want her to shower in the main bathroom in the mornings, according to the Redditor, who goes by the handle u/SatisfactionRare7422. She stated again that she does not want to relocate her belongings to the other room, but she is torn.

“He claims that in order to do his job successfully, he needs to sleep as much as possible, and that his job should be our top priority because he provides the majority of the money,” she wrote. “I believe this is excessive, but he may be correct. This is something we’ve been debating.” As a result, she sought out the internet’s collective wisdom.

“The remedy to this problem is to break up with the person,” u/mouse attack remarked. He’s conceited, indulgent, entitled, and demanding, and he believes it’s appropriate to use his wealth as power in their relationship. OP, he’s merely a ‘boyfriend from your twenties.’ They’re just a pit stop designed to educate you what you shouldn’t tolerate.” Many others agreed, with u/nuttyNougatty adding, “Nor the maid, not the cook, and definitely NOT THE ALARM CLOCK.” What would he do if you weren’t around????” According to a YouGov Omnibus research, four out of ten people claim they don’t wake up feeling well-rested and refreshed. Even Nevertheless, other commenters emphasized the unequal division of obligations when one pair earns more money.

“He is a capable grown adult,” u/onlyslightlysarcastic commented, “and if the only reason to wake up before him is to make breakfast for him, simply don’t.”

u/sashikku has received 3,000 upvotes for one of his comments.