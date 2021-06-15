Boycott calls after Zara’s head designer’s spat with a Palestinian model: ‘Perhaps if Your People Were Educated.’

After a Palestinian model revealed an anti-Palestinian remark received by a head designer in reaction to the model’s pro-Palestinian Instagram posts, calls for a boycott of the prominent fashion brand Zara reverberated through social media.

Qaher Harhash, a male model, got a contentious private message on Instagram from Vanessa Perilman, Zara’s chief designer for the women’s department, in which she expressed her dissatisfaction with the Israeli-Palestinian issue. “Perhaps if your people were educated, they wouldn’t blow up hospitals and schools that Israel helped pay for in Gaza,” she continued.

Vanessa Perliman, a Zara head designer, DM'd a young Palestinian model with racist nonsense and, when confronted, offered a lukewarm apology before deleting all of her social media accounts.

June 11, 2021

“Also, I think it’s amusing that [you’re] a model because in actuality, that goes against what the Muslim faith believes in, and if you came out of the closet in any Muslim country, you’d be stoned to death,” Perilman continued.

Harhash shared screenshots of their chat on Instagram, prompting people to use the hashtags “BoycottZara” and “ZaraMustApologize” to denounce the brand for its Islamophobia.

He soon followed up with images of a follow-up chat in which Perilman voiced her regrets after becoming concerned about losing her job and her children’s safety.

Vanessa harassed Palestinian model Qaher Harhash, according to an update…

Zara made contact with him. These are the screenshots he shared. Vanessa's "apology" was that he didn't accept Zara's wish for us to be okay.

June 13, 2021

“Why would you want to post something about me and my job?” she texted Harhash. “That’s so weird. Someone just wrote me in Arabic saying they will find me and murder my kids.”

She continued, “It’s just so many people have been super mean at work and saying terrible things about Jews that i took it out on you and I feel really really bad.”

