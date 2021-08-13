‘Born to Be an Opera Singer’: Warbling Dog’s Video Has Been Viewed Nearly 6 Million Times

Nikolas, an adorable border collie, has impressed social media users with a surprisingly soulful singing performance.

julia.szypulska02 shared a video of the dog’s extraordinary vocal abilities to TikTok with the title “Born to Be Opera Singer,” and it immediately racked up views.

The dog’s incredible range and unusual singing technique are on display in the video, with the beloved pooch cozily seated high up on a ledge delivering a powerful song.

The video has been viewed more than 5.9 million times as of this writing, making Nikolas an overnight animal celebrity.

Fans were quick to compliment the dog’s remarkable operatic performance in the video’s comments section.

“The anguish, the drama, the tragedy,” Lucifer Pitt said.

“Your dog might be human,” Termusica said, adding that the dog “sang an entire octave phrase in minor key with a clear resolve at the end.”

“So much emotion!!!,” Harold Vinicio exclaimed. Bravaaaa!”

Kimberly Nicole talked in complimentary words as well.

She stated, “The more I listen to this, the better it gets.”

Nikolas’ operatic performance can be seen in its entirety here.

At least one listener mistook the song for a cover of a well-known 1980s hit.

Kayla Sprindis quips, “I recognize Careless Whisper when I hear it.”

Luna, on the other hand, was convinced they had heard him sing “Aveee Mariaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

The compliments were coming in thick and fast.

User3929490986835 claimed, “I want this dog to sing at my funeral.”

“Sings so beautifully…,” wrote I eat antifems, who was similarly taken aback.

“I had a tear in my eye.”

Johnny Berchtold was overcome with emotion.

He wrote, “I am in absolute tears.”

Meanwhile, Emilie Jolicoeur hailed Nikolas as “the most theatrical dog I have ever seen.”

For as moving as the dog’s performance was for some, a few followers were able to see the lighter side of things.

Nikolas was dubbed the “Barker of Seville” by Bobbie the Persian, while Karmen dubbed the singing dog “Frank Sinpawtra” by Karmen.

Others, on the other hand, were simply left wanting more.

Madisonxalexandra wrote, “I need the whole song.”

