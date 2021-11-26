Boris Becker’s son claims he didn’t need ‘any help’ accepting his father’s good looks.

Elias Becker, Boris Becker’s son, has a lot to be happy about after being named one of Britain’s most suitable individuals by the British social magazine Tatler.

The magazine has placed the younger Becker among a slew of well-heeled faces in its yearly list, including Regé-Jean Page of Bridgerton, Lady Louise Windsor of Prince Edward, and David and Victoria Beckham’s son Romeo Beckham.

In a recent interview with The Times in the United Kingdom, Elias Becker, 22, claimed that he “didn’t really need any aid” in accepting his attractiveness.

During one segment of the interview, he was asked if his parents, tennis legend Boris Becker and his ex-wife, Barbara Feltus, informed him he was attractive as he grew up, or if they kept quiet about it.

“No, I mean, they couldn’t keep it quiet for long.” “All I have to do is look at myself,” the German-born model, DJ, and actor said confidently. “However, it wasn’t something I saw as the only thing that mattered.” In the interview, Elias Becker described how his proud mother used to embarrass him by gushing to her acquaintances about how attractive her son was.

“However, I didn’t really need any aid knowing that in the last five years,” the London-based student is quoted as adding.

He also detailed how he stays in shape—pull-ups, squats, “pistol squats,” stretching, and a “vegetable and low-meat consumption” diet—for anyone who want to follow in his footsteps.

“Spinach may not taste the finest when eaten raw or anything like that,” he continued, “but I guess that’s what Popeye, or the cartoonist of Popeye, was trying to promote: that we should be eating this food, you know?”

This is without a doubt one of the funniest quote threads I’ve ever seen https://t.co/19wHdLaRsf

November 26, 2021 — Adrienne Klasa (@AdrienneKlasa)

Oh no, a privileged kid brags about his good looks https://t.co/N67cLzpHJC

Chris Taylor (@christaylor nyc) (@christaylor nyc) (@christaylor nyc) (@ 26 November 2021 “I have no idea,” he remarked when asked why he thinks he made Tatler’s list. It could be their charisma or the fact that I met them. They’re good folks, so it’s possible they enjoyed it. This is a condensed version of the information.