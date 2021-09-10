Bookmakers predict that Donald Trump would defeat Joe Biden in a boxing match.

In a fight, who would win: Donald Trump or Joe Biden? Despite the Republican’s loss in November, the bookmakers are betting on him this time.

In a news conference on Thursday, the former president stated unequivocally that he believes he could defeat his successor in a boxing ring.

According to ESPN, Trump stated he would knock down Biden if they ever entered the ring during a promotional event ahead of this weekend’s bout between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort, for which he is delivering commentary with his son, Donald Trump, Jr.

“Well, if I had to pick someone in the world, not only a professional boxer—I’ll pass on the professional boxers—that can be a very deadly subject,” Trump said over the phone to the audience.

“I believe Joe Biden would be my easiest opponent because I believe he would be defeated quickly.”

Trump, 75, also predicted that Biden, who will turn 79 in November, will “fall down in the first few seconds.”

Some bookmakers have put out odds on who would win in that hypothetical fight. Biden would be a 12-1 underdog, according to MyBookie, but Trump would surely lose in hypothetical match-ups with Andrew Cuomo, Bill Clinton, and Vladimir Putin.

“You know, he once said, ‘Oh, I’d like to take him behind the barn,’” Trump added, seemingly referring to comments Biden made about him in 2018. If he ever did, he’d be in serious trouble.”

At the University of Miami, Biden told student Democrats that if he and Trump had been in high school together, he would have “beaten the crap out of him.”

“When a guy who ended up becoming our national leader remarked, ‘I can grab a lady anyplace and she enjoys it…’,” Biden stated at the time, according to The Independent. They asked if I wanted to debate this individual, and I declined.

“If we were in high school, I’d drag him behind the gym and beat the crap out of him,” I added.

The fight between Holyfield, now 58, and Belfort, a 44-year-old Brazilian mixed martial artist, will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Saturday.

The former president said about the fight in a statement to Insider. This is a condensed version of the information.