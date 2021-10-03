Bonkers Parents Storm School Board Meetings Across the U.S. are mocked by ‘Saturday Night Live.’

Parents who have disrupted school board meetings across the United States over COVID-19 safety rules in schools, frequently disseminating disinformation and far-fetched conspiracy theories, were mocked in a Saturday Night Live comedy.

Parents ask two school board members about COVID-19 regulations in a funny sketch that aired during the season opener on October 2, inundating them with off-topic inquiries and conspiracy theories. The skit begins with the school board changing the name of Robert E. Lee Middle School to “Robert E. Lee Is Bad Middle School” before inviting the public to ask questions.

The first speaker begins by saying, “I am concerned, and I am also insane,” before launching into conspiracy theories concerning the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, T-Mobile, and Israel. A mother claims that her son was barred from playing football due to a faulty vaccine. He’d received the “Mike’s Hard Vaccine.”

The school board member responds, “That’s definitely not on the approved list.”

It also pokes fun at the ivermectin campaign, with one parent asking if the school is allowed to give their children “a hormone given to captive elephants to stimulate sperm production.” As the camera pans to his child, who has grown a beard, he claims his son took it with no side effects.

He claimed that after taking the medication, he was healed of his COVID in “essentially half a day.”

Parents who have battled against critical race theory were also targeted by SNL. One parent claims she’s “shaking” with rage over the situation before asking, “What is it?” And why am I so irritated by it?”

Parents have attended school board meetings to question educators about COVID-19 safety standards, including as mask requirements and vaccinations.

Education officials are concerned about the meetings. The National School Boards Association requested federal assistance on Thursday, describing threats against school board members as a kind of domestic terrorism. More than 20 incidents of threats, harassment, interruption, and intimidation are listed in the letter.

“As these acts of malice, violence, and threats against public school officials have increased, the classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and. This is a condensed version of the information.