Bodycam footage shows a deputy having a near-death experience due to fentanyl exposure.

According to bodycam evidence, a San Diego Sheriff’s Department deputy was nearly killed after being exposed to fentanyl.

The film was used in a documentary-style video issued by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSD) to raise awareness about the risks of opioids like fentanyl.

The department noted in the video’s title, “Fentanyl continues to be one of the largest problems facing San Diego County and the nation.” “This synthetic opioid has a potency 50 times that of heroin. Only a few grains of fentanyl can be absorbed by the body, resulting in respiratory collapse and death.”

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department – The Dangers of Fentanyl from San Diego County Sheriff on Vimeo.

On the 3rd of July, Field Training Officer Corporal Scott Crane and his trainee, Deputy David Faiivae, made their first radio call of the day. Crane said in the video that Faiivae discovered a “white material” in a car that he suspected was drugs.

On the body-worn camera clip, Faiivae can be heard saying, “It’s a powder.”

The material could be cocaine or fentanyl, according to Crane. Crane confirms that the medication tested positive for fentanyl in the footage.

Crane added, “That stuff isn’t a joke.” “Dude, this is extremely dangerous.”

According to the Los Angeles County Health Department, fentanyl is 50 times more strong than heroin and up to 100 times more potent than morphine.

Faiivae was then told by Crane that he was getting too close to the fentanyl. Faiivae then takes a step back before dropping to the ground, according to the film. Crane dashed over to his trainee, realizing he had overdosed.

As he sought to save his deputy, Crane recounted, “I rushed to my trunk, grabbed the Narcan, came down to him, grabbed him, and I performed one nasal spray in one nostril, opened the other one, and another nasal spray in the other one.”

Naloxone (commonly known as Narcan) is a nasal spray that is used to counteract the effects of a drug overdose. In 2014, the Sheriff’s Department of San Diego County became the first in California to allow officers to carry the life-saving medicine.

