Bob Ross’ Hairstyles: From a Quiff to a Perm, and Everything in Between

Many fans of Bob Ross, the adored and famous TV legend, may be surprised to learn that his gorgeous curly hair was actually naturally straight.

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal, and Greed, a new Netflix documentary, uncovers many little-known secrets about his career and the battle over his legacy, as well as how he established his characteristic look.

The video, which is now accessible to see, depicts Ross’ life path and explains how he obtained the enormous curly hair he’s known for today, charting his journey from military serviceman to internationally acclaimed painter.

Bob Ross’s Hair When He Was Young

Ross was not born with his curly afro, despite the fact that he is known for it. He served in the United States Air Force for 20 years, and there is photographic evidence of him sporting much shorter hair.

Ross can also be seen without facial hair in black and white images, offering a true reflection of his younger self. Ross appears in a photo on BobRoss.com as a gorgeous young man with straight hair and a towering quiff.

Ross was unable to pursue pilot training in the Air Force due to his height and flat feet, so he was assigned to a desk job as a medical records technician, according to Biography.com. Ross began his second career path while serving in the military, when he took his first painting instruction.

The documentary Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal, and Greed includes footage of Ross as a young man, and the Netflix Twitter account expressed surprise at finding photos of Ross without a perm.

Bob Ross got a perm for what reason?

Ross’ hair appears to be falling off as he gets older and his facial hair grows out. A scene from the Netflix documentary shows the TV painter in a more familiar setting, complete with paintbrush and canvas, but with a more traditional hairstyle this time.

Ross got a perm not long before making his television debut on The Joy of Painting.

Ross decided to switch his military crew cut for a perm because he wanted to save money, according to Annette Kowalski, Ross’ former business partner and subject of the Netflix documentary. “He got this bright,” she remarked in a 2016 interview with NPR. This is a condensed version of the information.