Blue Monday: A Marketing Myth That Persists Despite Scientific Refutation

January 19, 2026, marks another round of “Blue Monday,” dubbed the saddest day of the year by marketers and the media. However, the scientific community has long debunked this claim, pointing out that the idea of a universally depressing day is rooted more in commercial interests than in actual psychology. As we enter the cold, dark months of winter, the focus should shift to how society addresses the challenges of seasonal mood changes and emotional well-being rather than perpetuating this marketing-driven myth.

Commercial Interests Fuel Blue Monday

The term “Blue Monday” was first coined in 2005 by psychologist Cliff Arnall in a campaign commissioned by Sky Travel, a British travel company. Arnall’s formula, which allegedly calculated the third Monday of January as the most depressing day, was based on factors such as gloomy weather, post-holiday debt, and failed New Year’s resolutions. The solution, conveniently, was to take a winter holiday—a pitch that helped sell vacation packages during the off-season. Despite its origins as a promotional tool, the idea of Blue Monday has been widely circulated by media outlets year after year.

However, experts quickly dismissed Arnall’s formula as pseudoscience. As pointed out by The Conversation, sadness is a complex emotional state and cannot be tied to a specific day on the calendar. “Sadness is a human response, not a pre-determined event,” experts argue, emphasizing that emotional fluctuations are much more nuanced. Yet, this narrative persists, fueled by the lucrative marketing opportunities it presents. Brands capitalize on the idea that consumers’ low moods can be alleviated by shopping or engaging in retail therapy—effectively turning sadness into a commodity. As a result, the Blue Monday myth continues to surface in advertising campaigns, drawing consumers into the cycle of consumption.

But the impact of this myth extends beyond adults. When children are exposed to the idea that emotional distress can be solved by instant gratification, such as through shopping or digital distractions, it interferes with their emotional development. Experts warn that instead of shielding children from their negative emotions, it is crucial to help them understand and process their feelings. Research has shown that experiencing and expressing sadness is a vital part of emotional growth, fostering empathy and social skills.

Winter Blues and the Real Impact of Seasonal Changes

Despite the debunking of Blue Monday, wintertime does present real emotional challenges. The “winter blues,” a term for the temporary dip in mood that many people experience during the colder months, is a recognized phenomenon. Shorter days, lack of sunlight, and a decrease in outdoor activities can contribute to feelings of fatigue and sadness. In some cases, this condition escalates into Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a type of depression linked to changes in the seasons. While the exact causes of SAD remain unclear, it is believed to be related to the body’s response to reduced sunlight, which can disrupt the balance of mood-regulating chemicals like serotonin and melatonin.

During the winter months, health systems often see an increase in SAD cases, which can include symptoms such as low mood, trouble concentrating, and disrupted sleep. Happiness expert Stephanie Davies emphasizes that managing these seasonal shifts does not require drastic measures. Instead, small, intentional actions—like taking a walk outdoors or staying connected with loved ones—can make a significant difference in improving mental health. Studies suggest that even brief periods of physical activity can improve mood and reduce the symptoms of depression.

Sunlight also plays a crucial role in combating the effects of SAD. Exposure to natural light helps regulate the body’s internal clock, boosting serotonin levels and improving mood. For those unable to access sufficient daylight, light therapy has proven to be an effective treatment, mimicking the effects of natural sunlight. Along with light, maintaining a consistent sleep schedule is key to managing emotional well-being during the winter. Experts recommend ensuring that sleep habits align with natural circadian rhythms, avoiding oversleeping or napping excessively, which can worsen feelings of lethargy.

Ultimately, while Blue Monday may be more of a commercial invention than a scientifically valid concept, the broader themes it raises about emotional well-being during the winter months are very real. It is important to recognize that sadness, rather than being a condition to eliminate, is an essential part of emotional growth. Adults, families, and communities should prioritize fostering supportive environments where people of all ages can process their feelings healthily and resiliently, particularly as we navigate the “blue season” of winter.