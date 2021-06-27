Blink-182 bandmates send support to Mark Hoppus following his cancer diagnosis.

After disclosing he’d been diagnosed with cancer, Mark Hoppus has received an outpouring of sympathy from his Blink-182 bandmates.

Hoppus, a bassist and singer, confirmed his diagnosis on Twitter on Wednesday, writing: “For the past three months, I’ve been getting treatment for cancer.”

“I’ve been diagnosed with cancer.” It hurts and I’m afraid, but I’m fortunate to have amazing physicians, family, and friends to help me get through it.

“I still have months of therapy ahead of me, but I’m trying to stay optimistic and hopeful.” I can’t wait to be cancer-free and see all of you at a performance soon. I wish you all the best.”

Travis Barker, Mark’s Blink-182 bandmate, told E! News shortly after the post went viral: “Mark is my brother, and I love and support him.” I’ll be there with him every step of the way, on and off stage, and I can’t wait to play with him again soon.”

Barker also posted a photo of himself embracing Hoppus on his Instagram account, captioning it, “Love you @markhoppus.”

“I, too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for quite some time now,” Tom DeLonge, who was in the band until 2015, posted on Twitter in response to the news.

“And, to add to his own remarks from today, I’d want to say that he is strong, and that he is a super-human who is pushing through this tremendous obstacle with an open heart. #WeHaveHisBack.”

Carson Daly, who met the band when hosting MTV’s TRL, has also shown his support for Hoppus.

“I’m thinking & praying for my friend @markhoppus from @blink182 who announced he’s fighting cancer,” Daly wrote on Instagram. “We may not speak everyday, but I hold in my heart such incredible memories of a time long ago, when we shared a stage & a mic doing what we both loved so much.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of yours. You’re one of the best people I’ve met in the business & know you will kick the s*** out of this & be back rocking in no time. Right, I’m here, and we’re all here. This is a condensed version of the information.